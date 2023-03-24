THE DOG OF THE NORTH by Elizabeth McKenzie, Penguin Press, 319 pages, $28

Ron Charles | The Washington Post

I'm in love with a grieving misfit driving around with a donkey-shaped piñata in an old van held together by duct tape. Her name is Penny Rush. She's the hapless heroine of Elizabeth McKenzie's new novel, and she's something of a piñata herself. How long she'll survive the beating that life's been giving her is an open question in The Dog of the North.