A stabbing in Santa Fe left one man dead and another in jail, police said.
Officers were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to Calle Atajo and Chestnut Street after a man called 911 asking for help, saying, "They were dying," according to police.
Officers found Matthias Hutt, 18, in a vehicle. He told investigators he stabbed his friend while they were "tripping on acid."
Police found the body of a man who appeared to have been fatally stabbed inside a home in the 1000 block of Calle Don Roberto.
Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales said investigators have yet to identify the victim.
Police arrested Hutt and charged him with first-degree murder.
When reached by phone, a member of Hutt's family declined to comment Saturday.
This is Santa Fe's second homicide in 2020, the first being 46-year-old Michael Sheffield, who was found dead in the 1500 block of Paseo de Peralta, near the Allsup's on the corner of Cerrillos Road and South Guadalupe Street in January.
There were seven homicides in Santa Fe in 2019 and two remain unsolved.
