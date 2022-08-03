The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office was searching Wednesday for a man who was mistakenly released from the county jail Tuesday night.
Juan Ríos, a sheriff's office spokesman, said the agency believes Jarrod Bearden used another inmate's identification to trick jail staff into letting him go.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it took jail officials about 45 minutes to realize Bearden had escaped Tuesday — giving him a head start on law enforcement.
His office's search began in the immediate area of the facility, before expanding to residences in the Santa Fe area associated with Bearden.
Mendoza said his officers went to "several" addresses looking for Bearden. People at some of the residences said they had seen him, the sheriff said, and law enforcement were missing him by minutes.
"We were pretty much hot on his trail," said Mendoza.
When asked if xxxxxx
The sheriff's office put out an alert on Bearden to other law enforcement agencies and alerted the Santa Fe-area community about his escape through a Facebook post, Ríos said.
Bearden previously was convicted of possessing a controlled substance and has faced numerous other charges, including trafficking controlled substances and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Claudia Silva of The New Mexican contributed to this report.