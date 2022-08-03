The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office was searching Wednesday for a man who was mistakenly released from the county jail Tuesday night.

Juan Ríos, a sheriff's office spokesman, said the agency believes Jarrod Bearden used another inmate's identification to trick jail staff into letting him go.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it took jail officials about 45 minutes to realize Bearden had escaped Tuesday — giving him a head start on law enforcement. 

