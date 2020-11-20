KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s attacks outside this large provincial capital began this month with little out of the ordinary: sporadic small-arms fire on military outposts. Quickly, though, the gunfire morphed into a barrage of heavy artillery that allowed thousands of Taliban fighters to pour into the district of Arghandab.
Within a matter of days, the district, which had been under government control for a decade, was in Taliban hands.
It was only after a series of punishing U.S. airstrikes that Afghan ground forces were able to retake the territory, Afghan officials said. U.S. air support played a similarly critical role in October in pushing back the militant group in Helmand province, where the Taliban came within yards of breaching the provincial capital’s limits.
The battles come as U.S. forces have begun to close Kandahar Air Field, according to two Afghan officials, as part of an accelerated drawdown of U.S. forces in the country. After the recent weeks of intense fighting, many here fear the reduced troop numbers and base closures could mean less U.S. support for future battles against an emboldened Taliban.
The U.S. airstrikes were “the only reason the Taliban was pushed back,” said Lt. Col. Niaz Mahmad Majahad, the national police commander in Arghandab whose forces fought the Taliban until the military arrived. “If it weren’t for the airstrikes, the Taliban would not have fallen.”
Over the next two months, the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan will be cut in half, from around 5,000 to 2,500, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced from the Pentagon on Tuesday. That level will mark the lowest number of U.S. troops on the ground in the conflict since 2002.
It was a move Miller’s predecessor warned against in a classified memo days before he was fired. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper cited ongoing violence in Afghanistan and apprehension about undercutting negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban among his concerns about a more rapid withdrawal.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said a small number of U.S. service members are at Kandahar Air Field as the drawdown continues. Many of them are preparing equipment to be sent out of the country as the Jan. 15 drawdown deadline looms, he said.
The U.S. military command in Afghanistan, known as Resolute Support, did not comment on airstrikes against the Taliban in Helmand and Kandahar or on the status of Kandahar Air Field.
Kandahar Air Field, which Afghan officials say provided support for the airstrikes last week, was once the largest NATO base in Afghanistan, home to what U.S. troops called the “boardwalk,” a collection of stores, restaurants and U.S. fast-food chains such as KFC and TGI Fridays.
Gul Ahmad Kamin, 34, a member of parliament from Kandahar, said U.S. forces have been slowly closing the airfield for months and were just one week away from shuttering the base when Taliban fighters attacked nearby Lashkar Gah, Helmand’s provincial capital. A senior Afghan official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter confirmed that U.S. forces have closed parts of the base.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.