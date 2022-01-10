Herb Thomas of Santa Fe deposits his Christmas tree Monday at the Franklin Miles Park tree recycling location. The Franklin Miles Park location, at 1027 Camino Carlos Rey, will accept free drop off of Christmas trees from 6:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 31. Trees must not have any lights, ornaments, decorations or stands still attached. Free tree drop off is also available at Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station, at 2600 Buckman Rd. For further information, visit ehso.com/christmas-tree-recycling/New-MexicoTreeRecyclingDisposal.php.

