Santa Fe Public Schools posted the following on its website:
Due to snow packed roads and icy conditions in some parts of the District that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all school sites are CLOSED. Students in grades 9-12 will be in remote synchronous learning today. Grades K-8, please contact your child’s teacher(s) regarding parent-teacher conferences.
Santa Fe area closings and delays
CLOSED
1st District Court - Santa Fe - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Española Public Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Bandelier National Monument - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Espanola Public Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
First Presbyterian Child Development Center Santa Fe - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
New Mexico State Personnel Office Santa Fe - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Pecos Independent Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Penasco Independent Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Santa Fe Magistrate Court - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Taos Academy (State Charter) - CLOSED Thu, STAFF AND STUDENTS REMOTE LEARNING Fri Feb 18
Taos Municipal Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Tierra Encantada Charter - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Valles Caldera National Preserve - CLOSED Thu Feb 17, Fri Feb 18
UNM Taos - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
Village of Pecos Municipal Offices - CLOSED Thu Feb 17
YMCA Santa Fe - ALL SANTA FE YMCA SITES CLOSED Thu Feb 17
DELAYED
1st District Court - Los Alamos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
1st District Court - Tierra Amarilla - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
8th Judicial District Court - Taos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Institute of American Indian Arts - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Los Alamos County Employees - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Los Alamos Public Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Moriarty-Edgewood Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
New Mexico School for the Deaf - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
New Mexico School for the Arts - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 17
New Mexico Secretary of State - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 17
New Mexico Supreme Court Building - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Pojoaque Valley Public Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY, NO PRE-K - 5th GRADE Thu Feb 17
Rio Arriba County Employees Tierra Amarilla - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Rio Arriba Magistrate Court - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Santa Fe County Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Santo Nino Regional Catholic School - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Taos City Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Taos County Government - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
Taos Magistrate Court - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
UNM Los Alamos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17
REMOTE
McCurdy Charter School - Asynchronous day for students Thu Feb 17
Santa Fe Community College - ONLINE LEARNING ONLY Thu Feb 17
Santa Fe Indian School - 2 HOUR DELAY NO BUS SERVICE STUDENT ASYNCHRONOUS LEARNING Thu Feb 17
Santa Fe Public Schools - REMOTE SYNCHRONOUS, GRADES 9-12 Thu Feb 17
Taos Integrated School of Arts - REMOTE LEARNING Thu Feb 17
Taos International School - REMOTE LEARNING ONLY Thu Feb 17
What's up with the Post Offices? Santa Fe Place Mall Post Office was closed following the Feb. 4 storm.
