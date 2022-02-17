Updated 8:50 a.m.

Santa Fe Public Schools posted the following on its website:

Due to snow packed roads and icy conditions in some parts of the District that would prohibit the safe transportation of students to school, all school sites are CLOSED. Students in grades 9-12 will be in remote synchronous learning today. Grades K-8, please contact your child’s teacher(s) regarding parent-teacher conferences.

Santa Fe area closings and delays

CLOSED

1st District Court - Santa Fe - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Española Public Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Bandelier National Monument - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

First Presbyterian Child Development Center Santa Fe - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

New Mexico State Personnel Office Santa Fe - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Pecos Independent Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Penasco Independent Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Magistrate Court - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Taos Academy (State Charter) - CLOSED Thu, STAFF AND STUDENTS REMOTE LEARNING Fri Feb 18

Taos Municipal Schools - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Tierra Encantada Charter - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Valles Caldera National Preserve - CLOSED Thu Feb 17, Fri Feb 18

UNM Taos - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

Village of Pecos Municipal Offices - CLOSED Thu Feb 17

YMCA Santa Fe - ALL SANTA FE YMCA SITES CLOSED Thu Feb 17

DELAYED

1st District Court - Los Alamos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

1st District Court - Tierra Amarilla - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

8th Judicial District Court - Taos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Institute of American Indian Arts - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Los Alamos County Employees - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Los Alamos Public Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Moriarty-Edgewood Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

New Mexico School for the Deaf - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

New Mexico School for the Arts - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 17

New Mexico Secretary of State - OPEN AT 10 A.M. Thu Feb 17

New Mexico Supreme Court Building - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Pojoaque Valley Public Schools - 2 HOUR DELAY, NO PRE-K - 5th GRADE Thu Feb 17

Rio Arriba County Employees Tierra Amarilla - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Rio Arriba Magistrate Court - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe County Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Santo Nino Regional Catholic School - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Taos City Offices - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Taos County Government - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

Taos Magistrate Court - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

UNM Los Alamos - 2 HOUR DELAY Thu Feb 17

REMOTE

McCurdy Charter School - Asynchronous day for students Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Community College - ONLINE LEARNING ONLY Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Indian School - 2 HOUR DELAY NO BUS SERVICE STUDENT ASYNCHRONOUS LEARNING Thu Feb 17

Santa Fe Public Schools - REMOTE SYNCHRONOUS, GRADES 9-12 Thu Feb 17

Taos Integrated School of Arts - REMOTE LEARNING Thu Feb 17

Taos International School - REMOTE LEARNING ONLY Thu Feb 17

Dan Frazier

What's up with the Post Offices? Santa Fe Place Mall Post Office was closed following the Feb. 4 storm.

