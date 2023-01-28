The recent death of a man from multiple gunshots on the Caja del Rio is just the latest tragic incident that speaks to a culture of lawlessness that has been allowed to persist on the Caja. As community leaders in a diverse coalition working to protect the Caja del Rio, we write to express our urgent concerns regarding the need for more responsible stewardship and permanent protection of this amazing landscape.
Over the past year, our coalition has seen an increase in threats to the Caja’s landscape, wildlife and cultural resources, including vandalism and defacement of sacred sites and petroglyphs, illegal dumping, theft of personal and government property, poaching of wildlife, illegal off-highway vehicle use, unlawful shooting and overall threats to public safety.
The Caja is an area of profound cultural, historical archaeological and wildlife significance that serves as the gateway to the city of Santa Fe. Unfortunately, the two federal agencies that manage the area — the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service — lack the sufficient resources and personnel to adequately safeguard the area from all these challenges. Last year alone, two major vandalism incidents occurred at La Cieneguilla Petroglyph site.
During the pandemic, we witnessed a dramatic increase in the amount of illegal dumping, with trash disposed of throughout the Caja del Rio plateau. Over the past few years, our coalition has removed over 20 tons of trash from the Caja, including household appliances, furniture, commercial building materials and dangerous chemicals.
Part and parcel to illegal dumping is wildcat and illegal shooting. It is not uncommon for individuals to dump everything from appliances and full paint cans to propane tanks and mattresses on the Caja and then shoot at them. We’ve found numerous incidents where petroglyphs have been shot at, as well as irresponsible shooting taking place off the Caja’s escarpments in the direction of historic villages and communities. In addition, we’ve encountered illegal poaching of wildlife, ranging from rare burrowing owls to big game as well as livestock.
While the Caja del Rio is a place of healing for many individuals and groups in our communities, we recognize this incredible landscape is also a place in need of deep healing.
The Caja’s land, water and wildlife are calling us to actively work with the Biden administration and the congressional delegation on the appropriate combination of administrative and legislative actions needed to safeguard this special place for future generations.
Specifically, we are asking Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to work closely with the leadership of the BLM Taos Field Office and the U.S. Forest Service, Santa Fe National Forest, to identify the specific resource and personnel needs to protect the Caja and then proactively work in Congress to meet those needs. Finally, and most important, each act of vandalism, dumping, shooting, poaching and crime act as a strong reminder of why the Caja del Rio needs permanent federal protection and more responsible stewardship.
The time is now for the Biden administration and our congressional delegation to actively work with tribes and local communities to permanently protect the Caja del Rio and provide the resources and personnel needed to responsibly manage and steward the Caja del Rio.
The Rev. Andrew Black is a minister at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe, the public lands field director for the National Wildlife Federation and the founder of EarthKeepers 360. Other signers of this piece include Garrett VeneKlasen, Max Trujillo, Carmichael Dominguez, Demis Foster, Ralph Vigil, Alexandra Merlino, Julian Gonzales, Jesse Deubel and Brophy Toledo, all representing groups that endorse protection for the Caja del Rio.