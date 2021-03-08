What’s happening in Texas is not just a pandemic problem, a power grid problem, or even a leadership problem: It is a news literacy problem.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently blamed renewable energy and the Green New Deal for the state’s electric grid failure. His claims were debunked by his own energy department: Texas predominantly relies on natural gas for power to begin with, and the failure to winterize the electric grid caused the massive blackout. Several outlets including The Texas Tribune, The Austin American Statesman and The Washington Post reported on this contradiction while conservative leaders parroted the governor’s claims to their constituents. Consequently, many Texans believe the grid failure was directly caused by the failure of wind turbines.
Before I moved to Santa Fe, it was a novelty to stumble upon another person reading a newspaper in public. A unicorn sighting. But in Santa Fe, people read. In restaurants, parks, coffee shops. The difference is physically perceptible.
I don't think it’s a coincidence that the elected leadership is different here. Under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the coronavirus infection rate is lower than in Texas and the vaccination rate is among the highest in the nation. Lujan Grisham actively communicates with reporters. Her prerogative is to keep her constituents in-the-know and they actively seek to be.
Meanwhile, Abbott has openly expressed how threatened he feels by the fact-reporting industry. He joked about shooting journalists in 2017, saying, “I’m gonna carry this [gun] around in case I see any reporters.”
But news illiteracy is not unique to Texas; it’s an American issue that has led to a heightened level of political division since we are no longer arguing over the same reality.
News circulation — measured both digitally and in print — is at an all time low according to Pew Research Center. In 2018, a total estimation of weekday daily newspaper circulation was 28.6 million. In 1989, it was 62.6 million. In 1940, when more than half of Americans did not finish school beyond eighth grade, it was 41.1 million. Looking at years where the United States was most unified, elected leaders and their constituents were focused on problem solving rather than arguing as to whether or not the problem even exists. People were actively reading the news and grounded in the same reality.
These days, people don’t know where their news comes from and don’t know where to get it. Locally owned and independent papers are being bought out by larger companies. For example, in Texas, The Austin American Statesman is owned by Gannett, a Virginia-based media holding company that has acquired dozens of papers across the country from the Indianapolis Star to The Arizona Republic. Nothing may be inherently wrong with that, but the situation makes it hard for people who actively aim to broaden their news consumption. Another, more compelling example may be how Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and other networks and publications across the world are owned by the Murdoch family, an incredibly wealthy team of relatives who have been investigated for using their media empire to promote right-wing ideologies and gain global political influence. Locally owned and independent papers like The Santa Fe New Mexican are becoming increasingly valuable, high-functioning antiques. The New Mexican is owned by Robin Martin, who was born and raised in New Mexico and built a career around public service to the region. No corporate strings attached.
This distrust in media, rooted in a lack of news literacy, has given way to rogue fear-mongering organizations like Brietbart, conspiracy theorists like QAnon and the blind observance to politicians' baseless assertions: Anything goes, as long as it’s not “mainstream.” And this is how descend from debating the most effective health care system, to drinking bleach to become immune to COVID-19, which the North Texas Poison Center said at least 46 people did in August after former President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectants as a preventative measure.
The news literacy problem is not unique to Texas, but as a born-and-raised Texan and a journalist, I call them as I see them. There are thousands of Texans who are curious, empathetic and actively aim to stay informed. They don’t deserve to reap the consequences of uninformed decision making that have manifested these past few weeks; no one does. Which is why it’s difficult to watch as Gov. Abbott lifts the state’s mask mandate when fewer than ten percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated. It’s difficult to watch the outpouring of comments on Twitter blaming wind turbines for the state’s power failure when many people feared for their lives in their own homes without heat and clean water due to the state’s irresponsible cost-cutting decision making. But I am not giving up hope. We can fix this.
News literacy can be taught in schools and there have been attempts in states across the country, including Texas, to incorporate it into high school curriculum. Ask your representatives about pursuing that sort of legislation. Subscribe to your local paper and support the people who work rigorously to keep your community informed.
We all want a better world, or at the very least, a more harmonious United States. We can get closer to that by actively pursuing news literacy and grounding ourselves in the same reality. From there, we can hash out the details. But it all starts with people asking questions and reading.
