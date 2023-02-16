breaking Weather-related closings and delays The New Mexican Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weather-related closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 168th Judicial District Court Taos - 2 Hour Delay8th Judicial District Court Union - 2 Hour DelayA Gold Star Academy & Child Development Center - 2 Hour Delay All Sites; Crouch Mesa Open 10 a.m.Bloomfield Schools - Remote Learning OnlyBorrego Pass Community School - 2 Hour DelayCentral Consolidated Schools - 2 Hour Delay - Newcomb and Naschitti buses on main roads onlyCimarron Municipal Schools - ClosedClayton Magistrate Court - 2 Hour DelayCrownpoint Community School - 2 Hour DelayCrystal Boarding School - Remote Learning OnlyCuba Independent Schools - Remote Learning OnlyDream Dine' Charter School - 2 Hour Delay - Students Report at 9:30 a.m.Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Community Grant School - 2 Hour DelayEast Mountain High School - 2 Hour DelayHanaadli Community School/Dormitory - Remote Learning OnlyJemez Valley Public Schools - 2 Hour DelayLake Valley Navajo School - 2 Hour DelayLas Vegas City Schools - 2 Hour DelayMariano Lake Community School - ClosedMaxwell Municipal Schools - 2 Hour DelayMora County Government Offices - ClosedMora Independent Schools - ClosedMora Magistrate Court - 2 Hour DelayNavajo Housing Authority - 2 Hour DelayNavajo Preparatory School - 2 Hour DelayNenahnezad Community School - 2 Hour DelayNizhoni Christian Academy - ClosedOpen Bible Christian Academy - 2 Hour DelayPeñasco Independent Schools - 2 Hour DelayPueblo of Jemez - 2 Hour DelayPueblo Pintado Community School - ClosedRaton Public Schools - Students No School; Teachers report at 9:30 a.m.Red River Valley Charter School - 2 Hour DelayRoots and Wings Community School - Remote Learning OnlySpringer Magistrate Court - 2 Hour DelaySt. Bonaventure School - ClosedSt. Francis of Assisi School - 2 Hour DelayTaos Academy - 2 Hour DelayTaos City Offices - 2 Hour DelayTaos Integrated School of Arts - 2 Hour DelayTaos International School - 2 Hour DelayTaos Magistrate Court - 2 Hour DelayTaos Municipal Schools - 2 Hour DelayThe Tutorial School - Open at 11 a.m.Tse'II'ahi Community School - 2 Hour DelayUNM Taos - 2 Hour DelayVista Grande High School - 2 Hour DelayWagon Mound Public Schools - ClosedWalatowa Charter High School - 2 Hour Delay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesWebber: NMSU's fall from grace is stunningWalgreens acquires Pharmaca and will close all pharmacies, including Santa FeFilm industry figures say commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia helps make Santa Fe great place to filmSanta Fe animal shelter's Cat resale store burglarized; police say they lack evidenceCity trying new ways to bring down high vacancy rateFire crew's all-day battle can't save Chimayó post officeNew Mexico House of Representatives passes gun storage lawRail Runner malfunction jams traffic at Cerrillos and St. Francis during storm13-year-old confessed to shooting, police saySuspect in November homicide arrested Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron NMSU coach's indifference, lack of character tarnished Aggies Rescue Report Independent horse finds home Tales of Tails Santa Fe animal shelter tries to help owners keep their pets Magic Table Prepare a mouth-watering steak without the grill