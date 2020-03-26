Dear friends,
We live in strange times and want to hear your thoughts about what's happening in the world. So, we're inviting you to record a 30-second to 1-minute video selfie on your phone and submit it by Wednesday, March 31. We will be compiling these videos into an online gallery to share with the community. Now more than ever is the time to come together — even if we have to do so virtually.
This is a time to share your thoughts about COVID-19. What fears and concerns do you have regarding its impacts on the local economy, its surge of unemployment rates or the spread in general? How are you addressing self-care while living in isolation? How are you taking social distancing and other precautions to avoid contracting and spreading the infection? Really anything you want to say about coronavirus, we want to hear.
Here's how to make a video:
- Using your phone, film yourself for 30 second to 1 minute. No expletive language, please.
- Once you're done, upload your video file here: sfnm.co/video-submissions
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Matt Dahlseid at mdahlseid@sfnewmexican.com or Olivia Harlow at oharlow@sfnewmexican.com.
Thanks so much. We appreciate you and hope you are healthy and safe.
All the best,
The New Mexican
