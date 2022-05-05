Thousands of residents of Northern New Mexico have had to evacuate their homes due to wildfires and are staying with friends and family or in shelters across the region. Supplies are needed for the people and their pets/animals to help them in their time of need.
Many local, state and national organizations are joining in the effort to provide aid. Here are some organizations that are accepting donations or seeking volunteers.
Las Vegas New Mexico Community Foundation
Website: https://www.lvnmcf.org/donate-now/
The Foundation is in contact with relief organizations with established programs in San Miguel and Mora counties to find out which ones are facing unmet needs. The plan is to process organizations’ funding requests as they come in and award grants of up to $10,000 each to those who demonstrate needs
All Together NM Fund
Website: https://www.alltogethernm.org/
The All Together NM Fund is collecting donations for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires burning across the state. The funds will be distributed to affected New Mexico communities in coordination with local organizations for emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and access to medical support.
The Food Depot
The Food Depot is accepting donations of money, food and supplies to help Northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires as well as emergency responders. View the website to find out how to donate and to see a list of donation bin locations.
Santa Fe Fire Department
The Santa Fe Fire Department’s Station 5, 1130 Siler Road, is accepting donations of food and supplies between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Items requested: nonperishable foods, sports drinks, children’s clothing and toys, diapers, personal hygiene items and paper products, as well as animal feed, troughs, hay, bowls and crates.
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity is accepting goods at the ReStore, 2520 Camino Entrada. Requested items: nonperishable food, hygiene products, cleaning products, feminine products, clothes, diapers and baby food.
Helping Paws Across Borders
Animals from shelters and animals of evacuees are being held and cared for at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds. Helping Paws Across Borders has volunteered time to manage this situation and is seeking monetary donations, volunteers and donated meals to feed volunteers.
Santa Fe Humane Society
The organization is helping make sure evacuated and homeless animals are being cared for. Visit the website to see a list of temporary animal shelters and ways to donate to the cause.
Bar Castaneda
Bar Castaneda in Las Vegas plans to offer a free buffet seven days a week for people who have been impacted by the wildfires and to emergency responders.