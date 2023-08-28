breaking Watch Live: Santa Fe Public Schools Board special meeting on Fiesta decision Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe Public Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Science on the hill Southwest New Mexico ruins reveal ancient macaw breeding site For the birds The painted bunting is a rare visitor to Santa Fe Building Santa Fe Was excise tax vote a paradigm shift? We'll see in November Phill Casaus And now, a moment of silence for the outlet mall Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEscondido restaurant finally breaks ground at El Camino CrossingSanta Fe school board puts off Fiesta decision to MondayEpstein's Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County sold; price not disclosedFashion Outlets going to auction: Starting bid of $1.575 millionSanta Fe County jail guard accused of raping female inmateIconic Española package store and bar marks 60 years of serving saints — and otherwiseOklahoma City woman dies in car crash on U.S. 285 south of Santa FePolice: Man killed in Monday night Santa Fe crash had run across highwayPolice: Missing elderly Santa Fe man's body found in south-side fieldNew manager sees upward trajectory for Santa Fe Regional Airport Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.