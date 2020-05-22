President Donald Trump has been delivering his latest rallying cry in all-caps, a self-described "wartime president" defiantly thumbing his nose at the cautions of governors and scientists wary of a viral resurgence if the country returns too quickly to normal.
"REOPEN THE COUNTRY!" he tweeted this week. "TRANSITION TO GREATNESS."
The exhortations follow a political strategy his advisers hope can help frame the coming election season: A president who had hoped to run on his economic record as a job creator might still be able to reclaim the brand despite the historic economic collapse by painting Democrats as opponents of an economic resurrection.
But for the moment, Democrats say they are not worried about the offensive — and convinced instead that it will backfire. From the campaign of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden down to local House races, operatives and lawmakers point to new public and private polling to argue Trump is out of step with a nation worried about a new wave of coronavirus outbreaks and a second economic freeze.
"There is no doubt that people are anxious to get back to work, but what you see from Vice President Biden's campaign is just much more realistic," said Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa.
The result is a partisan messaging clash likely to last for months, as the country undergoes what appears to be a gradual release from the paralyzing social distancing policies Trump embraced with the nation's governors over 45 days this spring. Democrats are positioning themselves as the party of gradual caution and health concern, while Trump claims the space of bold action and economic bullishness.
The contrast can be seen daily on what passes for the campaign trail these days. Trump has returned to traveling the country on Air Force One, while refusing to wear a mask, as Biden claims to be quite content with campaigning from his Delaware home, where he has been spotted wearing a mask even inside. And as Trump demands his party move forward with a grand nominating convention of thousands in North Carolina, Democrats are increasingly suggesting a virtual meeting would be better than an arena show in Wisconsin.
Trump cheers on unmasked protesters railing against social distancing, urges his advisers to get him back to holding mass rallies and even shares a video testimonial of a Boston businessman saying that he would rather get sick than keep his business closed. He has gone so far as to accuse Democrats of intentionally undermining the economy to win in November.
"The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes," he tweeted.
White House officials say Democrats could pay a political price if they come to be seen as obstructionist scolds amid the effort to reopen the country. Trump has repeatedly criticized Michigan for its handling of the virus — an attack that seems driven by a particular animus for its Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Trump visited the state Thursday to tour a Ford plant that is manufacturing ventilators.
"Instead of working to reopen the nation, Democrats are preoccupied with appeasing their leftist base," Trump campaign spokesman Ken Farnaso said in an emailed statement. "In fact, President Trump has led America to its greatest heights and is the only person equipped to do it again."
The Democratic confidence this will fail is anchored in extensive surveys that suggest the fight over opening more quickly is primarily taking place within the Republican base, with Democrats and independents largely united in their conviction that the only way to recover economically is to focus first on preventing more outbreaks of disease.
A recent Quinnipiac University national poll found 75 percent of voters say the country "should reopen slowly, even if it makes the economy worse," rather than "reopen quickly, even if it makes the spread of the coronavirus worse." Only 21 percent of independents and 4 percent of Democrats said they wanted a quicker reopening. The same poll found Biden with a 16-point advantage in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while he and Trump were effectively tied in their handling of the economy.
"The public is very clearly in a position where they of course want things to open, but they are very concerned about a second wave and they are very concerned about things that will prolong the crisis," said Nick Gourevitch, a Democratic pollster who does research for Navigator Research, a consortium of liberal groups that seeks to inform party strategy. "The gambit could only work for Trump if there is no second wave and there is no repercussion for pushing things open too quickly."
On Capitol Hill, Democratic lawmakers have unified around the idea that the best path to economic revival is listening to health experts.
"The idea that we can achieve economic development without a science-based approach is a fantasy," said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. "Everybody understands we can't stay closed forever. The question is, can we do it based on the whims of a president who doesn't know what he's talking about or based on the guidance from the people who know what they're talking about?"
Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican pollster and co-founder of Echelon Insights, has also found indications the White House may be overestimating the public's eagerness to return to daily life — at least when weighed against the potential risks.
"If leaders appear overeager to go back to normal operations before Americans feel confident that we can do so safely, those groups who are at particular risk of the health consequences — seniors — may be none too thrilled with that direction," Anderson wrote in an email.
Yet inside the White House, many top advisers argue that although Trump deserves praise for any economic recovery, he should not be held accountable for new virus outbreaks as the country starts to reopen. Any fault, they say, likely rests with the nation's governors.
"The governors mostly yelled when they thought that the president was robbing them of their responsibility to make the final decision on how and when to reopen," said Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to the president. "This is the governors' final decision, for which they bear responsibility."
She added: "The president has deployed money, personnel, supplies and other resources to each state, has not compelled any one state to reopen, yet he is pleased that all 50 states now have some sort of reopening plan."
The president's focus on the economy reflects a growing sentiment among his top advisers that the nation is trending toward reopening and Americans simply cannot stay at home much longer if the economy is to avoid "permanent damage," as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified before Congress on Tuesday.
"In October, if the economy is beginning to move forward and we have therapies in place that are effective and there's a vaccine on the horizon, I think the president will be in good shape regarding the politics of the virus," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally.
A key goal of the White House, said a senior administration official, is to "bring down the temperature" of the nation and convince the public it is safe to return to daily life, while following certain guidelines for reopening. This official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal talks, noted Trump's team understands there may be some outbreaks as part of the process, but believes the administration is now better equipped to handle such flare-ups.
