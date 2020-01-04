About 100 people attended a hastily convened demonstration in front of the Roundhouse Saturday afternoon protesting the Trump Administration's assassination of a top Iranian General and other actions that would cause a war with Iran.
At least 70 anti-war protests sprung up Saturday in cities across America organized by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism alongside other coalitions, seeking an end to the war in Iraq and a deescalation with Iran.
A drone strike ordered by the President killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a powerful commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, early Friday at Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani, 62, the commander of the secretive Quds Force with a network of militia groups.
Officials said Soleimani supported President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria and was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.
In early December, the Islamic Republic’s security forces killed at least 180 unarmed protesters who gathered to oppose a 50 percent increase in gasoline prices and internet blackout. In the two weeks of unrest that followed, Rueters reported, 1,500 people were killed as the demonstrations became one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 uprising.
"What happened in front of the U.S. embassy was an attempt to draw people's eyes away from the popular protests now in their fourth month," Ahmed Mohammad Ali, a student protester in Nasiriya, told Agence France-Presse.
"We're still here, protesting for change and hoping for victory."
