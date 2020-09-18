President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic has imperiled both his own reelection and his party’s majority in the Senate, and Republican lawmakers in crucial states like Arizona, North Carolina and Maine have fallen behind their Democratic challengers amid broad disapproval of the president, according to a poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.
Former Vice President Joe Biden led Trump by wide margins in Arizona, where he was ahead by 9 percentage points, and Maine, where he led by 17 points. The race was effectively tied in North Carolina, with Biden ahead by 1 point, 45 percent to 44 percent.
In all three states, Democratic Senate candidates were leading Republican incumbents by 5 percentage points or more. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican seeking a fifth term, is in a difficult battle against Sara Gideon, trailing by 5 points as voters there delivered a damning verdict on Trump’s stewardship: By a 25-point margin, 60 percent to 35 percent, they said they trusted Biden over Trump on the issue of the pandemic.
The poll, conducted among likely voters, suggests that the most endangered Republican lawmakers have not managed to convince many voters to view them in more favorable terms than the leader of their party, who remains in political peril with less than 50 days remaining in the campaign. Democrats appear well positioned to gain several Senate seats, and most voters say they would prefer to see the White House and Senate controlled by the same party. But it is not yet clear that Democrats are on track to gain a clear majority, and their hopes outside the races tested in the poll largely depend on winning in states Trump is likely to carry.
In the swing states, Trump is still lagging across the board. The Times has polled seven presidential battlegrounds in the last two weeks, and the president has not led in any of them, and in no state did he amass more than 44 percent of the vote. Though he has repeatedly tried to shift the focus away from the virus, he has not established a meaningful advantage over Biden on any issue of equal urgency: Voters see Trump as somewhat more credible on issues of the economy and public order than on the pandemic, but not to the point of offsetting their overall disapproval of him.
While Maine exhibited the widest gap over the handling of the virus, voters in North Carolina, the closest presidential swing state polled so far by the Times, also preferred Biden, by 52 percent to 41 percent. In Arizona, the difference was even more lopsided, with voters favoring Biden by 16 percentage points. The poll, conducted by phone Sept. 10-16, had a margin of sampling error ranging from about 4 percentage points in Arizona to 5 percentage points in Maine.
The underlying dynamics of the race appeared to be stable and consistent with national trends, with Biden leading among women, voters of color and white voters with college degrees, and Trump’s strongest support coming from men and white voters who did not attend college. There were a few variations among the states, however: In North Carolina, the poll found no substantial gender gap, while in Arizona, Biden was even with Trump among men and in Maine he had a slight advantage over the president with less-educated whites.
The Democrats’ strong lead in Arizona, a historically Republican state, is owed to a 30-point advantage among Hispanic voters and a break-even performance with whites. And both Biden and the Democratic Senate candidate, Mark Kelly, are leading with voters over 65, a crucial group in a state rich with retirees. Kelly was leading Sen. Martha McSally among all voters, 50 percent to 42 percent.
Still, the battle for control of the Senate remains close. Democrats must net at least three seats to achieve a 50-50 split in the Senate, which would be enough to take control if Biden were elected president.
