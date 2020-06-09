School: St. Michael’s High School

Future plans: Isabella will be attending Colorado State University this fall. She will be majoring in zoology and concentrating in animal behavior. She is a part of the Community for Excellence and the Academic Key Community.

Accomplishments: She was awarded Girl of the Year (2019) by Girls Inc. of Santa Fe. She received the Native American Legacy Scholarship by Colorado State.

Extracurriculars: Golf Knitting Club Art Club Outdoor Adventure Club

Favorite quote: “I go to seek a Great Perhaps.” ~John Green

Favorite memory: Last June, other student at St. Mike’s and I attended the Young Lasallian Assembly at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California. I met some of the best people that are now my good friends.

Advice to future generations: My advice is to take that leap of faith and to try a new thing, you might love it.

Parents' names: David & Marcy Willard

