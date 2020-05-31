School: St. Michael's High School
Future plans: Attending NAU in Fall, studying psychology
Accomplishments: Catholic Girl of the Year NHS/NSHS Block M
Extracurriculars: Volleyball SMDLP LifeTeen Choir Kairos Leader
Favorite quote: God gives His toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.
Parents' names: Steve and Kathleen Vigil
