Trujillo, Maiah

School: The Academy For Technology and The Classics

Future plans: Go to college and see what happens. Planning on obtaining a BS in Biology.

Accomplishments: Was awarded the UNM Regents' Scholarship. Was on a State winning Cross Country Team and Track and Field Team

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track and Field, Varsity Tennis, National Honors Society, Natural Helpers, First Serve New Mexico, Writing Center Tutor, Peer Mentoring

Favorite quote: I want people to fall in love with themselves and to be really proud and full of joy for the space they take up. -Jonathan Van Ness

Favorite memory: Friends-giving 2021

Advice to future generations: Be kind to others and yourself!

Parents' names: Jennifer and Isaiah Trujillo

