Trujillo, Maiah Jun 5, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trujillo, MaiahSchool: The Academy For Technology and The ClassicsFuture plans: Go to college and see what happens. Planning on obtaining a BS in Biology.Accomplishments: Was awarded the UNM Regents' Scholarship. Was on a State winning Cross Country Team and Track and Field TeamExtracurriculars: Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track and Field, Varsity Tennis, National Honors Society, Natural Helpers, First Serve New Mexico, Writing Center Tutor, Peer MentoringFavorite quote: I want people to fall in love with themselves and to be really proud and full of joy for the space they take up. -Jonathan Van NessFavorite memory: Friends-giving 2021Advice to future generations: Be kind to others and yourself!Parents' names: Jennifer and Isaiah Trujillo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community