School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: Dominique is going into the field of Criminal Justice where she wants to be a crime scene investigator.
Extracurriculars: Dominique is a member of The National Society of High School Scholars.
Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was my dad hugging me. I lost my dad when I was 4 years old.
Advice to future generations: Follow your dreams anything is possible!
Parents' names: Mom: Nicole Trujillo, Step Dad: Jeff Trujillo, Dad: Jeremy Finley
