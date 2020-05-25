School: Academy for Technology and The Classics
Future plans: Attending The University of New Mexico
Accomplishments: New Mexico Scholars Scholarship Beacon Award ATC Accepted to the Honors Program at the University of New Mexico
Extracurriculars: Varsity Americana Band Natural Helpers ATC National Honor Society Student Council HEP Intern
Favorite quote: "No matter how nasty people are in life, show kindness, smile through it and love, laugh, be good to people, just cause you can." - Ashton Irwin
Favorite memory: The time that all of my family and friends organized a graduation parade for me on the day that graduation was supposed to happen.
Advice to future generations: Tell people you love them every chance you get, you never know when a pandemic will prevent you from seeing them in person.
Parents' names: Jennifer & Isaiah Trujillo
