School: Academy for Technology and The Classics

Future plans: Attending The University of New Mexico

Accomplishments: New Mexico Scholars Scholarship Beacon Award ATC Accepted to the Honors Program at the University of New Mexico

Extracurriculars: Varsity Americana Band Natural Helpers ATC National Honor Society Student Council HEP Intern

Favorite quote: "No matter how nasty people are in life, show kindness, smile through it and love, laugh, be good to people, just cause you can." - Ashton Irwin

Favorite memory: The time that all of my family and friends organized a graduation parade for me on the day that graduation was supposed to happen.

Advice to future generations: Tell people you love them every chance you get, you never know when a pandemic will prevent you from seeing them in person.

Parents' names: Jennifer & Isaiah Trujillo

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.