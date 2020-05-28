Tompson, Luke

School: Mandela International Magnet School, Santa Fe, NM
Future plans: University of New Mexico, Fall 2020 Computer Science Major
Accomplishments: International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Candidate Bilingual Seal on High School Diploma Ubuntu Award 2018 Scholars Scholarship, UNM Engineering Scholarship, UNM Accepted to eleven other universities/colleges Padawan Award, Kiwanis of Santa Fe
Extracurriculars: Zozobra construction crew since 2016 Working at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course Golfing Designing logos and websites for small business owners Building and working on computers
Favorite quote: "We can, and we will."
Favorite memory: In 10th grade, my friends and I made a film for the comedy genre for the Future Voices of New Mexico. Although we aren't the acting type, it was fun creating a humorous film together and making memories that will last a lifetime.
Advice to future generations: Let true passion and happiness drive you. Persevere through challenges, but know your limits.
Parents' names: Mike Tompson and Raquel Baca-Tompson
