School: PASADENA HIGH SCHOOL
Future plans: FULLFILLMENT TO LIVE A HAPPY LIFE ENCOURAGING AND INSPIRING WHO HAS NOT BELIEVE IN THE AMAZING CREATOR WE BELONGED TO USING MY SUPPER POWER FORCE LOVE.
Accomplishments: TREASURE DISCOVERMENT FOUNDATION
Extracurriculars: SPORTING ALL GOODS DANCE LIVE LAUGH
Favorite quote: I AM ...THAT I AM 🥰
Favorite memory: CLEAR AND CLEAN PURE LOVING PUPIL GENUINE EYES
Advice to future generations: Stand Up For your Self Think , Think Deeper One Rule is The Rule Let that to Be Gold Inn If You Choose Rigth You will Never Go Wrong
Parents' names: Ruben Dario Tejeda & Ma D Tejeda
