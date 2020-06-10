School: PASADENA HIGH SCHOOL

Future plans: FULLFILLMENT TO LIVE A HAPPY LIFE ENCOURAGING AND INSPIRING WHO HAS NOT BELIEVE IN THE AMAZING CREATOR WE BELONGED TO USING MY SUPPER POWER FORCE LOVE.

Accomplishments: TREASURE DISCOVERMENT FOUNDATION

Extracurriculars: SPORTING ALL GOODS DANCE LIVE LAUGH

Favorite quote: I AM ...THAT I AM 🥰

Favorite memory: CLEAR AND CLEAN PURE LOVING PUPIL GENUINE EYES

Advice to future generations: Stand Up For your Self Think , Think Deeper One Rule is The Rule Let that to Be Gold Inn If You Choose Rigth You will Never Go Wrong

Parents' names: Ruben Dario Tejeda & Ma D Tejeda

