School: St Michael’s High School
Future plans: Leah will be attending the University of Denver in the fall. She will be majoring in Vocal Performance at the Lamont School of Music and minoring in business and leadership studies. She is also excited to rush and be a part of the Pioneer Leadership Program at DU.
Accomplishments: Lamont School of Music merit scholarship Greer Garson performance scholarship Desert Chorale scholarship
Extracurriculars: Varsity tennis Knitting club
Favorite quote: We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the one string we have, and that is our attitude. I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it. And so it is with you... we are in charge of our Attitudes.”-Charles R Swindoll
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is a small one from the beginning of my senior year of high school. I was sitting in my economics class with my fellow seniors when our teacher decided to put on country music. Not long after I was listening to all my classmates singing along to Amarillo by Morning by George Strait. In that moment, everything felt warm and yellow.
Advice to future generations: There is always strength in community. Even the greatest of leaders dictate not on their own but with a backbone of people and supporters to help them. In high school, the community, friends and family are the people who will shape who you are and what you are capable of accomplishing. Let them motivate your passion and drive, and always keep them close to celebrate your successes.
Parents' names: Lynn Tafoya, Pete Tafoya
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.