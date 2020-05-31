Stanton, Christina

School: Fort Lewis College
Accomplishments: Bachelor of Arts in Writing with minors in Rhetoric of Inquiry, Spanish summa cum laude John F. Reed Honors Scholar and LEAD: Leadership Enrichment and Development
Extracurriculars: President of the FLCatholic Newman Club Student Ambassador of Fort Lewis College Fort Lewis College Concert Choir Fort Lewis College Women's Choir
Favorite memory: Having the opportunity to travel to Europe with FLC's choirs to sing in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic
Parents' names: Alan and Doreen Stanton
