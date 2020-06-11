Soveranez, Andres

School: Pojoaque Valley High School
Future plans: Will attend Luna Community College where he will also play baseball.
Accomplishments: Pojoaque Educational Foundation Scholarship Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc Foundation Scholarship First Team All District - Offense - Baseball Second Team All District - Pitcher - Baseball PVHS Offensive Baseball Player of the year
Extracurriculars: Mock Trial 4 Year Varisty Baseball player 3 Year Varsity Baseball Captain
Parents' names: David and Tammy Soveranez
