Severson, Dhyana

School: University of New Mexico

Future plans: Veterinarian School

Accomplishments: Pre-Med Bachelor of Science Degree with a 3.8 GPA!

Extracurriculars: Equestrian, Volunteer at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter Spay & Neuter Clinic

Favorite quote: "It's all in the mind"

Parents' names: Saguna Severson & Robert Holllinger

