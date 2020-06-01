School: St. Michael’s High School

Future plans: New Mexico State University

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Block M, Horseman Guardian, Hadley Honors Scholarship, Legislative Scholarship.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Choral Arts

Favorite quote: Peace begins with a smile. -Mother Teresa

Favorite memory: Attending all the sporting events. Making memories to last a lifetime.

Advice to future generations: Work hard, do your best and thank God everyday for your blessings.

Parents' names: Michael and Rosella Sena

