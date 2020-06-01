School: St. Michael’s High School
Future plans: New Mexico State University
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Block M, Horseman Guardian, Hadley Honors Scholarship, Legislative Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Choral Arts
Favorite quote: Peace begins with a smile. -Mother Teresa
Favorite memory: Attending all the sporting events. Making memories to last a lifetime.
Advice to future generations: Work hard, do your best and thank God everyday for your blessings.
Parents' names: Michael and Rosella Sena
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.