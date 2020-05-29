seenath, sanjeev

School: capital
Future plans: go to college
Accomplishments: graduated alive
Extracurriculars: chess club
Favorite quote: I once knew a man from natuckett
Favorite memory: when it wasnt cool to stay home all the time
Advice to future generations: cherish the time you have with family
Parents' names: sanjeev hansraj seenath
