Sanchez, Marissa
School: Texas Christian University (TCU)
Future plans: Marissa plans to work as a licensed master social worker (LMSW) with two local private practices in Austin Texas, Moving Parts Psychotherapy and Con Safos Counselling LLC, while working toward starting her own. After obtaining her clinical hours she plans to becomes a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and open her own private practice that will focus on healing through art, brain based/ epigenetic research and practices, and mindfulness and meditation practices.
Accomplishments: National Latino Behavioral Health Association (NLBHA) scholarship recipient for the Marianita Garcia Memorial Tribute Scholarship 2019-2020, and the JTR Scholarship in Tribute to Dr. Sergio Aguilar- Gaxiola 2020-2021. Marissa also received the nationally recognized Rene Matos Scholarship 2020-2021. She also recently graduated with her bachelors of science in social work from St. Edward's University Cum Laude in May of 2020.
Extracurriculars: Marissa is a member of the national honors society of social work, Phi Alpha as well as the national honor society for psychology, Psi Chi. During both her undergraduate and graduate career she participated in numerous social work internships while also working.
Favorite quote: Dream Big Mija- Viva La Bonita
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was walking across the stage, receiving my diploma, and feeling all my hard work pay off! Being a first generation graduate student means so much to me and I will cherish that memory forever!
Advice to future generations: It may sound cliché, I thought so too, but enjoy every minute throughout college and graduate school! It goes by very quickly. Enjoy the good for what it is, the bad for what it teaches you, and all the rest in between!
Parents' names: Manuel and Sandra Sanchez
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.