School: Capital high
Future plans: Antonio Tj Sanchez will continue his education and play Basketball for Highlands University .
Accomplishments: 1st team all state, Prep Boys Athlete of the year , leading score in his basketball career was 1501 he got 1700+
Extracurriculars: Basketball
Favorite quote: Dedication Sees Dreams Come True
Advice to future generations: Follow your dreams never give up and work hard for what you want .. Anything is possible
Parents' names: Amit Montoya
