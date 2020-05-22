Roque, Alyssa

School: The MASTER's Program

Future plans: Attend New Mexico State University in the Fall- Double Major in Criminal Justice and Psychology.

Accomplishments: High School Diploma, Liberal Arts Certificate, A.A. Criminal Justice

Extracurriculars: National Society of Leadership and Success, Softball SFHS

Favorite quote: “Be bold, be courageous, be your best.”

Advice to future generations: “Graduation isn’t the end of a tough journey. It is the beginning of a beautiful one. Start each day believing in yourself and watch the magic happen.”

Parents' names: Love Dad, Mom and Moon Roque

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.