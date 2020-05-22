Roque, Alyssa

School: The MASTER's Program
Future plans: Attend New Mexico State University in the Fall- Double Major in Criminal Justice and Psychology.
Accomplishments: High School Diploma, Liberal Arts Certificate, A.A. Criminal Justice
Extracurriculars: National Society of Leadership and Success, Softball SFHS
Favorite quote: “Be bold, be courageous, be your best.”
Advice to future generations: “Graduation isn’t the end of a tough journey. It is the beginning of a beautiful one. Start each day believing in yourself and watch the magic happen.”
Parents' names: Love Dad, Mom and Moon Roque
