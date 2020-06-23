Rivera Legits, Christopher

School: University of New Mexico

Future plans: Chris will utilize his Bachelor's Degree in Emergency Medical Services to serve his community as a paramedic in the city of Albuquerque.

Accomplishments: Chris graduated Cum Laude with the UNM School of Medicine, is nationally certified in EMS, and studied abroad in Ecuador and Columbia where he became fluent in Spanish.

Extracurriculars: Chris enjoys exploring the outdoors through skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, camping and fishing.

Favorite quote: "Life is an Adventure."

Favorite memory: Chris believes that his greatest memory is the support of his loving family and meeting the life-long friends that stood by him throughout his academic journey.

Advice to future generations: "Don't forget to look around every once in a while, life is full of surprises!"

Parents' names: Annette and Anthony Legits and Matthew Legits (Brother)

