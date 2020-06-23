Rivera Legits, Christopher

School: University of New Mexico
Future plans: Chris will utilize his Bachelor's Degree in Emergency Medical Services to serve his community as a paramedic in the city of Albuquerque.
Accomplishments: Chris graduated Cum Laude with the UNM School of Medicine, is nationally certified in EMS, and studied abroad in Ecuador and Columbia where he became fluent in Spanish.
Extracurriculars: Chris enjoys exploring the outdoors through skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, camping and fishing.
Favorite quote: "Life is an Adventure."
Favorite memory: Chris believes that his greatest memory is the support of his loving family and meeting the life-long friends that stood by him throughout his academic journey.
Advice to future generations: "Don't forget to look around every once in a while, life is full of surprises!"
Parents' names: Annette and Anthony Legits and Matthew Legits (Brother)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.