School: Capital High School
Future plans: Going to attend the University of New Mexico to pursue a degree in Business and Communications.
Accomplishments: President of HOSA- Future Health Professionals, lead the HOSA team to a state championship. Honor roll student.
Extracurriculars: Football, HOSA, and tutoring elementary school students.
Favorite quote: Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. -Malcom X
Favorite memory: All of them! I‘be had so many great experiences over the years, it’s hard to choose just one.
Advice to future generations: You don’t have to choose the career you want right away but make sure you choose the type of person you want to be before it’s too late.
Parents' names: Marcos Rivas and Angeles Lopez
