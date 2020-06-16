School: Capital High School

Future plans: Going to attend the University of New Mexico to pursue a degree in Business and Communications.

Accomplishments: President of HOSA- Future Health Professionals, lead the HOSA team to a state championship. Honor roll student.

Extracurriculars: Football, HOSA, and tutoring elementary school students.

Favorite quote: Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. -Malcom X

Favorite memory: All of them! I‘be had so many great experiences over the years, it’s hard to choose just one.

Advice to future generations: You don’t have to choose the career you want right away but make sure you choose the type of person you want to be before it’s too late.

Parents' names: Marcos Rivas and Angeles Lopez

