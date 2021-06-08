Rigales, Luis Diego

Rigales, Luis Diego

School: University of New Mexico

Favorite quote: Love liberates by Maya Angelou

Favorite memory: Times with friends.

Advice to future generations: Keep believing in yourself and your talents and be the best you can be. We are so proud of you! Love Mom, Dad, Esteban, Alex and Mariella

Parents' names: Veronica Rigales and Luis Rigales, Diego, Esteban & Mariella

