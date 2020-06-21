School: St. Michael's High School

Future plans: Study pre med at University of Portland

Accomplishments: 2020 Century Bank Super Scholar nominee, 5 year Block M recipient, First Team All District, Region and State Soccer

Extracurriculars: High school and club soccer, high school golf, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Band, Choir, Kairos retreat leader

Favorite quote: "Don't you want a little taste of the glory? See what it tastes like." - Nacho Libre

Favorite memory: Class with all my friends and teachers and playing soccer with all of the homies.

Parents' names: Veronica Rigales and Luis Rigales

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.