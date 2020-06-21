School: St. Michael's High School
Future plans: Study pre med at University of Portland
Accomplishments: 2020 Century Bank Super Scholar nominee, 5 year Block M recipient, First Team All District, Region and State Soccer
Extracurriculars: High school and club soccer, high school golf, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Band, Choir, Kairos retreat leader
Favorite quote: "Don't you want a little taste of the glory? See what it tastes like." - Nacho Libre
Favorite memory: Class with all my friends and teachers and playing soccer with all of the homies.
Parents' names: Veronica Rigales and Luis Rigales
