Rigales, Alex
School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: Attending Santa Fe Community College.
Advice to future generations: Wishing you all the success you deserve! Keep on being the amazing, caring, wonderful person that we are so blessed to have in our lives. Love Mom, Dad, Diego, Esteban and Alex
Parents' names: Veronica Rigales and Luis Rigales, Diego, Esteban & Mariella
