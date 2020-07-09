School: Early College Opportunities
Future plans: Take a gap year and travel to the continental USA National Parks Go to college at San Juan College and study Auto Mechanics with an emphasis on electric vehicles.
Accomplishments: Graduated from Early College Opportunities specializing in Auto Mechanics. Played the cello for 5 years in the St Michael's HS Orchesta and SF Youth Symphony Playing the piano for 10 years Finished the SF Chamber Youth Leadership Program Attained the 2nd to highest rank in Boy Scouts -Life Scout Played goalie at St Michael HS Soccer team
Extracurriculars: Buying, trading, selling and repairing cars and motorcycles and and RV camping
Favorite quote: PMA - Positive Mental Attitude
Favorite memory: A few years ago when were visiting family in California we found out one of his favorite youtube show "Hoonigan" was headquartered near where we were staying.This is a very successful show about taking cars or other things and motorizing them,making them into something weird, or creating whatever they came up with. The people there welcomed him to the studio where they were filming, gave him a tour and introduced themselves to a few of the stars. They were very gracious with him.
Advice to future generations: If you have a dream, dont give up on it or let others steer you away.
Parents' names: Fred and Eileen Richardson
