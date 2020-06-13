Pearson, Elena

School: Capital High School
Future plans: Headed to New Mexico State!
Accomplishments: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner in multiple years in Veterinary Science in the New Mexico Health Occupation Student Association state contest. Christus St. Vincent and Comcast scholarship recipient.
Extracurriculars: Health Occupation Student Association, National Honor Society, Evolvement, intern at Smith Vet Clinic and Thal Equine
Parents' names: Sean Pearson and Melinda Pineda
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.