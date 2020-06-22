School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: Attend the University of New Mexico to study nursing.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleader, Choir and Track
Favorite quote: "Everyday may not be good, but there is something good in every day."
Favorite memory: My favorite memories are meeting new friends in high school.
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to never lose focus on what you want to achieve in this world because anything is possible no matter what.
Parents' names: Donald Garcia and Clarence and Bernadette Garcia
