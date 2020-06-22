School: Santa Fe High School

Future plans: Attend the University of New Mexico to study nursing.

Extracurriculars: Cheerleader, Choir and Track

Favorite quote: "Everyday may not be good, but there is something good in every day."

Favorite memory: My favorite memories are meeting new friends in high school.

Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to never lose focus on what you want to achieve in this world because anything is possible no matter what.

Parents' names: Donald Garcia and Clarence and Bernadette Garcia

