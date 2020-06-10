Padilla, Carisa

School: St. Michael's High School

Future plans: Attend Eastern Washington University to pursue a degree in Exercise Science and play women's golf.

Accomplishments: Signed a National Letter of Intent and received a full-ride scholarship to play women's golf at EWU.

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society; Block M; Interact Club; varsity basketball; and varsity golf.

Favorite quote: "Whoever is happy will make others happy too." -Anne Frank

Favorite memory: Attending Kairos my junior year.

Advice to future generations: Focus on what you can control.

Parents' names: Terrence & Celeste Padilla

