Padilla, Carisa

School: St. Michael's High School
Future plans: Attend Eastern Washington University to pursue a degree in Exercise Science and play women's golf.
Accomplishments: Signed a National Letter of Intent and received a full-ride scholarship to play women's golf at EWU.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society; Block M; Interact Club; varsity basketball; and varsity golf.
Favorite quote: "Whoever is happy will make others happy too." -Anne Frank
Favorite memory: Attending Kairos my junior year.
Advice to future generations: Focus on what you can control.
Parents' names: Terrence & Celeste Padilla
