Ortiz, Aaron Jordan

School: Pecos High School
Future plans: Will be pursuing a degree in Bio-Science/Bio-Medical at New Mexico Tech in the Fall.
Accomplishments: 2020 Valedictorian, LANL Silver Scholarship, Elks Scholarship, NM Tech Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 4 Peat Basketball State Champs; Track; Baseball; Cross Country; National Honor Society; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Math & ACT Tutor; Phi Theta Kappa; National Society of High School Scholars; Torch & Laurel Honor Society, Altar Server, Lector, Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony's Church, Pecos, NM.
Favorite quote: "Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever." ~ Walt Disney
Favorite memory: 2019-20 State Basketball Championship Tournament, First Place 4-Peat State Champs
Advice to future generations: Work hard, play hard, do your best, and always have fun!
Parents' names: David and Darlene Ortiz
