Ortiz, Aaron Jordan

School: Pecos High School

Future plans: Will be pursuing a degree in Bio-Science/Bio-Medical at New Mexico Tech in the Fall.

Accomplishments: 2020 Valedictorian, LANL Silver Scholarship, Elks Scholarship, NM Tech Scholarship

Extracurriculars: 4 Peat Basketball State Champs; Track; Baseball; Cross Country; National Honor Society; Big Brothers/Big Sisters; Math & ACT Tutor; Phi Theta Kappa; National Society of High School Scholars; Torch & Laurel Honor Society, Altar Server, Lector, Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony's Church, Pecos, NM.

Favorite quote: "Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever." ~ Walt Disney

Favorite memory: 2019-20 State Basketball Championship Tournament, First Place 4-Peat State Champs

Advice to future generations: Work hard, play hard, do your best, and always have fun!

Parents' names: David and Darlene Ortiz

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.