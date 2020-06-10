School: Espanola Valley High School
Future plans: Attend UNM and pursue degree in medical field.
Accomplishments: HS Torch Award Recipient for 4 Years, Member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Link Crew. Received LANL Scholarship, Lottery Scholarship, El Centro Health Scholarship and named on NNMC’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020.
Extracurriculars: Dual Credit student at NNMC, obtained 2 Associate Degrees, one in Biology and one in Psychology.
Favorite quote: Psalm 46:5 God is within her, she will not fall.
Favorite memory: The love and support she got from Grandma Bea and Grandpa Rudy before their passing, They are truly her most beautiful guardian angels.
Advice to future generations: Work hard, stay focused and follow your dreams.
Parents' names: Mary Alice Herrera & Ray Montoya
