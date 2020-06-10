School: Espanola Valley High School

Future plans: Attend UNM and pursue degree in medical field.

Accomplishments: HS Torch Award Recipient for 4 Years, Member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Link Crew. Received LANL Scholarship, Lottery Scholarship, El Centro Health Scholarship and named on NNMC’s Dean’s List for Spring 2020.

Extracurriculars: Dual Credit student at NNMC, obtained 2 Associate Degrees, one in Biology and one in Psychology.

Favorite quote: Psalm 46:5 God is within her, she will not fall.

Favorite memory: The love and support she got from Grandma Bea and Grandpa Rudy before their passing, They are truly her most beautiful guardian angels.

Advice to future generations: Work hard, stay focused and follow your dreams.

Parents' names: Mary Alice Herrera & Ray Montoya

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.