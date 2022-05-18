Montoya Archuleta, Santiago Janine Pearson Janine Pearson May 18, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montoya Archuleta, SantiagoSchool: Santa Fe Waldorf SchoolFuture plans: I am going to take a year or more break to figure out what I want to do for my future.Accomplishments: Civitan AwardExtracurriculars: Basketball, Track and Field and Student CouncilFavorite quote: “I'm here for a good time not a long time.”Favorite memory: My moms face and her love. I wish she was here with me today to see me graduate.Parents' names: Jessie Archuleta and Leslie Martinez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Janine Pearson Follow Janine Pearson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community