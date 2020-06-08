School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: Luke is undecided at this moment but is the hardest working person.
Accomplishments: Luke worked extremely hard to keep up his grades throughout his high school years to accomplish this exciting goal.
Favorite memory: Luke enjoyed every moment of high school and finishing the year at home was extremely hard but Luke did his best to complete his senior.
Parents' names: Mark and Sonya Miera
