Mendoza, Ariel

School: Early College Opportunity
Future plans: He plans to go to mechanic school, and farther down the line one day get a business degree and own his own shop.
Accomplishments: Finish highschool now he’s enrolling in college.
Favorite quote: You may think you’re fast, but trust me, I’m faster.
Favorite memory: Graduating on a computer.
Advice to future generations: Keep up with school and keep doing your work. Never settle for less. Always strive for goodness.
Parents' names: Yessi and Guadalupe
