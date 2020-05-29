Mendoza, Ariel

School: Early College Opportunity

Future plans: He plans to go to mechanic school, and farther down the line one day get a business degree and own his own shop.

Accomplishments: Finish highschool now he’s enrolling in college.

Favorite quote: You may think you’re fast, but trust me, I’m faster.

Favorite memory: Graduating on a computer.

Advice to future generations: Keep up with school and keep doing your work. Never settle for less. Always strive for goodness.

Parents' names: Yessi and Guadalupe

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.