McCann, Molly

School: Capital High School
Future plans: Attending the University of New Mexico in the fall, studying Radiologic Sciences.
Accomplishments: CTE Medical Pathway Sterling Silver Award Recipient 4.5 GPA 2020 ANCHORUM and Christus St. Vincent High School-to-College Scholarship 2019 - 2020 District 5AAAAA - 1st Team All - District for Volleyball
Extracurriculars: 4 Year Varsity Volleyball Player 2 Year Varsity Tennis Player
Parents' names: Tom and Tracy McCann
