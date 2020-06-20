Martinez, Marissa

School: Capital High School
Future plans: I plan to attend UNM in the fall, majoring in Psychology. I plan to attend law school after my sophomore year.
Extracurriculars: I played basketball and softball in my freshman, sophomore and junior years.
Favorite quote: Through every dark night there is a bright day.
Favorite memory: Junior prom
Advice to future generations: Be as involved in the school's clubs/activities as you can.
Parents' names: Lisa Garcia
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.