Martinez, Francisco

School: Santa Fe High School

Future plans: Attending Santa Fe Community College. Intetested in studying agriculture and horticulture.

Accomplishments: Graduated a year early!

Extracurriculars: Working toward confirmation.

Favorite quote: The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively Bob Marley

Favorite memory: Camping with friends, traveling to New York City, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Advice to future generations: Advice Be brave to stand for what you believe in even if you stand alone. Roy T. Bennett, 

Parents' names: Frank Martinez & Diane Sandoval-Griego

