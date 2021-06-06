Martinez, Francisco
School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: Attending Santa Fe Community College. Intetested in studying agriculture and horticulture.
Accomplishments: Graduated a year early!
Extracurriculars: Working toward confirmation.
Favorite quote: The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively Bob Marley
Favorite memory: Camping with friends, traveling to New York City, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Advice to future generations: Advice Be brave to stand for what you believe in even if you stand alone. Roy T. Bennett,
Parents' names: Frank Martinez & Diane Sandoval-Griego
