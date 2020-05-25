School: Capital High School
Future plans: Attend NMSU in the fall for a Business degree.
Accomplishments: 2020 Athlete of the Year, Sterling Silver, & Top 10%
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, and Tennis all four years of high school. Student Council-sophomore year. Internship with the Santa Fe County Assesors office
Favorite quote: If it was easy, than everyone would do it!
Favorite memory: Scoring the winning shot again the cross town rivals Santa Fe High Demons this year.
Advice to future generations: Give 100% on and off the court and dont take time for granted. Dont be afraid to be yourself and go after what you believe.
Parents' names: Javier & Athena Martinez
