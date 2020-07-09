School: Los Alamos High School
Future plans: Attend University of New Mexico and major in Mechanical Engineering
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Baseball
Favorite quote: "Ya hand me my wallet, it's the one that says Bad....." - Jules Winnfield
Advice to future generations: Be yourself
Parents' names: Justin and April Maestas
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.